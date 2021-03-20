Police seek information on missing Richlands man

Mar. 20—RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands Police Department was looking for information Friday on the whereabouts of a local man who was reported missing by his family.

Police were seeking Richard Timothy Honaker, 36, and described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and red hair (shaven head, according to police.

Honaker has extensive neck and arm tattoos. Honaker has been reported missing by family members and needs to be located. Honaker was last seen in the Richlands area on March 14 wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean pants and usually wears a camouflage coat with a tan jacket underneath.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Honaker can contact the Richlands Police Department by calling 276-964-9134.