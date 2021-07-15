Police seek information about missing Vancouver man

Jul. 14—Police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are seeking the public's help in finding a 35-year-old Vancouver man who's been missing since May.

Brandon Majors was last seen the evening of May 12 driving a gray BMW X5, according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating Majors' disappearance.

He is described as white, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black Nike pants, black Nike slides and a black bandana as a face covering.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers $2,500 cash rewards to those who report information in any unsolved felony crime, according to a news release. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

People can report a tip at crimestoppersoforegon .com or download the app P3 Tips from the App Store.