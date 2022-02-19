Police seek information on missing woman

Feb. 18—The Ironton Police Department are seeking information about a woman after her family filed a missing person report on Friday.

Family members reported that the last time anyone had seen Carrie Ann Neal was approximately two months ago in Ironton.

Neal is 34 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes who is approximately 5'9" in height.

She may be driving her 2010 gray 4-door Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate marked GXV2024.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Neal, they can contact either Detective Captain Brian Pauley or Detective Sgt. Tyler McGraw at the Ironton Police Department at 740-532-5606.