Police seek information on purse theft at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino

Dec. 30—State police gaming enforcement officers are asking for the public's help as they try to identify a man accused of taking an 85-year-old woman's purse at Rivers Casino early Sunday.

The victim forgot her purse — which contained her cellphone, an unspecified amount of cash and credit cards — at a slot machine just after 1 a.m., according to police.

Video surveillance shows a white male finding the purse and wrapping his sweatshirt around it and leaving the casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, police said.

Police posted a report and photographs of the suspect on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website Wednesday and said an unspecified reward is being offered for information leading to the man's arrest.

Anyone with information can contact crime stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or at pacrimestoppers.org.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .