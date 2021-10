Oct. 17—HAVERHILL — Police responded to a call of shots fired Thursday night at around 6:42 p.m., in the area of the EZ Mart at 2 Hilldale Ave. in Lafayette Square, said Captain Wayne Tracy.

"There have been no injuries reported, no suspects at this time, no property damage, and it remains under investigation," Tracy said.

If anyone has any information they should contact Detective William O'Connell at 978-373-1212, extension 1553.