Police seek information on South End vehicle vandalism

Jan. 21—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking information on those responsible for shooting vehicle windows with a BB gun in the area of East and West First streets and Virginia Avenue.

The incidents, which began on Friday, have been reported at random times with most occurring during the late afternoon and evening hours, police said.

Anyone with information may contact police at 301-777-1600 or at www.facebook.com/CumberlandPD or by email at cpd@cumberlandpd.gov.

Information can also be provided anonymously at the Allegany-Mineral County Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307 or at www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.