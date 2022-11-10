Police seek information on subjects in ski masks

Nov. 9—Great Bend police are seeking information about subjects wearing black ski masks that showed up at an in-home day-care earlier this month.

According to information from the Great Bend Police Department, police were called to 2324 McKinley St. at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they were told a male wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property. The male was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle that was running.

The reporting party, Janelle Irwin of Janelle's Daycare, stated that upon confronting the masked male, he then fled to a waiting silver, four-door Nissan Altma that was occupied by other individuals who were also wearing black ski masks.

Irwin posted a message about the event on her Facebook page that evening:

"So tonight something scary happened. Please be aware and DON'T leave your cars running while you're not in it."

She wrote that a daycare mom who came to pick up her child left her car running but as she walked around a vehicle "there was a guy standing there with a black ski mask on by her back driver's door." She tucked her child under her and they both yelled expletives, then "he took off running to the car that was parked on the street." There were three or four other boys with black ski masks on inside the silver Nissan Altima. She wrote that "one boy had his mask up and (the mother) said he was a white boy, high school age kid. The boy who was trying to steal her car was yelling at him to put his mask down and go go go. There was a car at the stop sign and he was yelling at him to go around them."

Irwin added that they called the police to make a report but they said there was nothing they could do because nothing was actually stolen.

"This happened at 5:15ish tonight," her Facebook post continued. "As most of you know I live on McKinley which is so busy. If these kids are that stupid to do it during daylight and on such a busy street who knows what they would actually get away with."

This incident appears on the GBPD incident log as a call to "Check Area" due to suspicious activity, but nothing was found at the time and on-scene time for the responding officer was about 11 minutes.

The news release issued on Nov. 9 shows the possible charge as "aggravated assault."

The news release adds, "On Friday, Nov. 4, GBPD detectives were able to locate the car and identify the persons who had been inside the vehicle. Through this investigation, detectives learned this is not the only encounter with this vehicle and subjects inside wearing black ski masks within Great Bend."

The only other information provided was that the investigations are still ongoing and anyone with information in reference to this case or other incidents is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.