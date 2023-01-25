Police seek information on Sunnyside shooting

Jan. 24—The search for suspects is underway after one person was shot Monday evening on Grant Avenue in the Sunnyside area of Morgantown.

Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said several calls came in around 11:30 p.m. reporting multiple shots fired on Grant Street.

Powell said MPD is investigating the shooting incident as a planned or targeted robbery, but the "information received as to the circumstances were based on information provided by the victim."

The unnamed victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, told police they were meeting the suspect in an isolated alleyway between McLane and Grant Avenues to talk about the possible purchase of a vehicle.

Powell called into WAJR's Talk of the Town Tuesday morning to discuss the shooting and to encourage people to be cautious when buying /selling things online.

"Whenever people are making these kinds of purchases it's always a good idea to do it in a very public, open place where there's lots of people present or at least close to somewhere like a police station, " he said. "Somewhere not isolated."

Powell suggested that if the other party refuses to meet in a public place, you should not proceed with the sale.

West Virginia University Police assisted with the investigation in the student-populated area, however WVU Executive Director of Communications April Kaull said information they received Tuesday morning indicated no WVU students were involved.

Powell told WAJR they received brief descriptions of two individuals who may be suspects, but are hesitant to release the descriptions until more information is found. An initial press release from WVU said police were searching for a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes after the incident.

The chief did say investigators have extreme interest in a small white Mercedes sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Morgantown Police at 304-284-7522. Callers may also share information anonymously at 304-284-7520.

