Police seek information on teen missing from West Mifflin area

Jun. 24—Allegheny County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Tamir L. Nelson, 13, was last seen in the area of 118 Glenburn Drive in West Mifflin on June 23.

Nelson is Black, 5-feet-2-inches tall with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the county police at 833-255-8477.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .