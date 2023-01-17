Police seek information on weekend stabbing

Jan. 16—Morgantown police are looking for information on a stabbing incident in downtown Morgantown after being called to a hospital emergency room Sunday morning.

A press release from Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said MPD officers were called to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a male patient who came in with stab wounds.

Officers began conducting a preliminary investigation and determined the man had been on Walnut Street at around 3:15 a.m. when he was stabbed by an unknown assailant near the Liquid Lounge.

Following the incident, friends rushed the victim to the hospital prior to calling MECCA 911, the release said.

Police did not release the victim's name and as of Monday afternoon, there was no information on his condition or the severity or nature of the stab wounds.

Information was not released regarding what may have transpired prior to the stabbing and police are gathering evidence related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD switchboard at 304-284-7522.

