Police seek Jacksonville man for murder of teenager

Jun. 16—Brunswick police have secured warrants for the arrest of a Florida man they say shot and killed 16-year-old Mykal Ellis on Tuesday.

Investigators with the Brunswick Police Department are seeking Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his alleged role in the Tuesday night shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street that killed Mykal, according to a city police press release.

"Anyone with knowledge of Hartley's whereabouts should call 911," the release said. "Do not approach, he's considered to be armed and dangerous."

Police are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or to call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.

Mykal was gunned down at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday just feet away from his residence on Johnston Street as he was walking home from a friend's house. He died on the scene.

Police arrived at the scene to find Mykal lying in the street in front of his house. Two men were lying next to him who were emotionally distraught and screaming, according to a city police report released Friday. The report redacted the name of the men with Mykal.

The men were escorted away from Mykal as officers attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical personnel arrived, the report said.

One of the men gave officers the name of a man he said came around the southern corner of Johnston and P streets and shot Mykal multiple times, the report said. The man also told officers he and the other man on scene were inside when the shooting occurred and did not witness it, the report said.

The report did not say if the alleged shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

Officers also spoke with Mykal's stepfather, who said he and Mykal's mother were inside and in bed when they heard as many as four gunshots. They rushed into Mykal's room to check on him, but he was not there. The stepfather then said he found Mykal outside, the report said.

Officers spoke to another witness who provided potential names for shooters in the case that she believed were also responsible for a drive-by shooting the week prior in the same block that left two 31-year-old men wounded.

Police do not believe Mykal was the intended target of the shooting. They said this week that he was not involved with criminal activity and was a teenager who was focused on school and playing football.

Mykal was a rising sophomore running back on the Brunswick High School football team who is remembered as a hard worker, "joy to coach" and a "tremendous teammate," according to a post by his coach.

"He was a guy that did everything right and had such a positive outlook on everything!" BHS head coach Garrett Grady posted to Facebook on Wednesday.