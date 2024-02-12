Police seek Jamaican national in shooting of man at Daytona Beach apartment complex

Daytona Beach police said Monday they are looking for a Jamaican national suspected of shooting a man at the Carolina Club Apartments on Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Odean Jack, 24, for attempted first-degree murder, according to an email from Daytona Beach police spokesman Jimmie Flynt.

Shooting outside nightclub wounds 3 Woman sought in shooting that left 3 injured outside Daytona Beach club on Seabreeze Blvd.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, and who was not identified by police, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was still in the hospital on Monday, Flynt said.

No motive was immediately given for the shooting, in a charging affidavit.

The victim reported he was standing by his car in the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings on Carolina Lakes Drive shortly before 4 p.m. when Jack approached him and shot him in the chest, detectives said.

The victim drove himself to Halifax Health Medical Center where hospital personnel called the police, the report shows.

Witnesses told police they saw Jack shoot the victim twice and then walk off to an apartment building where he lives, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man shot in chest at Daytona apartment by Jamaican national