Police seek juvenile in connection to Kokomo Beach shooting

Oct. 5—Police are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile they believe was connected to the shooting of another juvenile outside Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center back in June.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Xavier Cannon was reported as a runaway person June 18 and authorities are now saying that upon further investigation into the shooting, Cannon is wanted on a felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

Shortly after 5 p.m. June 15, police were dispatched to the area of the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center and Foster Park in reference to a juvenile who was shot and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Indianapolis.

At the time, police arrested a 17-year-old Kokomo male for his alleged role in the incident, and he is currently facing a preliminary felony charge of attempted murder.

A 14-year-old juvenile male from Anderson is also facing a felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, police learned from witnesses at the scene that the shooting might have been the result of a fight that occurred earlier that afternoon inside Foster Park that involved at least five juveniles.

That incident in June sparked a wave of new safety measures in the immediate area surrounding the shooting, including increased patrol around Foster Park and a bag check station at Kokomo Beach.

Calling the increased protocols a "necessary step" to keep the community safe, KPD Capt. Scott Purtee told the Tribune at the time that authorities won't allow violence in Kokomo.

"If your intention is to come to our city parks and cause problems or cause harm to other people or citizens, we will stop it," Purtee stated. "We don't necessarily want to have to arrest people in our city parks, but if they're there to cause problems, we will do whatever we have to do to keep the community safe."

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.