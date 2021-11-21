Police seek Keene bank robber

Nov. 20—A Keene bank was robbed Saturday morning, and police are trying to identify the robber.

According to a news release from the Keene Police Department, the Savings Bank of Walpole branch on West Street was robbed Saturday morning.

Police said just before 9 a.m. a man walked into the bank and passed a teller a note, demanding money and claiming he had a gun.

The teller handed over cash — police would not say how much — and the man ran south on Avon Street. No one was hurt.

Police are trying to identify the man, describing him as White, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue surgical mask.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813 or contact the investigator, Officer Cristina Ostrowski of the Keene Police Department at COstrowski@ci.keene.nh.us.