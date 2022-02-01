Police seek to keep fatal shooting video secret

Kyle Ocker, Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
·5 min read

Jan. 31—CENTERVILLE — Law enforcement involved in a shooting that killed a Centerville man is now asking a judge to permanently keep videos from the shooting and a related domestic abuse report secret.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Appanoose County Attorney's Office, City of Centerville and the Centerville Police Department have filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction from the court. Named as defendants are Appanoose County resident Richard Eckles and Des Moines television station KCCI.

According to court filings, Eckles and KCCI have requested a number of public records relating to the Nov. 21, 2021 officer-involved shooting at 21873 560th Street in rural Centerville.

Centerville Police Officers Jacob Downs and Graffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew Jr., were involved. Kevin Arbogast, 45, of Centerville, was shot multiple times and killed as a result.

An investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation led to a determination by the Iowa Attorney General's Office that the officers were legally justified in shooting and killing Arbogast. The office said Arbogast was armed with two guns, one an AR-15, and was pointing a gun at officers and refused to obey their repeated commands before he was fatally shot.

While some records have been released, the government is seeking to withhold the body camera video of all three officers, and the dash camera video of the Centerville Police Department patrol vehicle on scene.

Video footage from the officer-involved shooting, as well as the domestic violence report from Arbogast's wife, are being sought by Eckles and KCCI. Additionally, KCCI seeks incident reports made within 96 hours of the Arbogast shooting.

In a court filing from Appanoose County Attorney Susan Cole, she argued the release of the footage is not in the public's interest and release "would create a clear and present danger to the safety and wellbeing of others."

In an affidavit signed by Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry, he said a minor child is prominently included in the video and there's no way to redact the video to protect the child. The Attorney General's Office has said Arbogast's 15-year-old son was on the scene at the time of the shooting.

"If released, the footage would cause irreparable harm to the child and create a clear and present danger to the safety and wellbeing of the child," Demry wrote.

Later, Demry said the video related to the domestic violence investigation shouldn't be released because it would discourage future victims from speaking with police, and would also show the victim's "home, personal vehicle, and neighborhood to the public" which poses "a clear and present danger to her personal safety."

The government has released video from Buckallew's vehicle. However, that video primarily shows the response of the deputy to the scene and does not show Arbogast or the events that led to the shooting.

On Friday, attorneys for Heart Properties Inc., the parent company of KCCI, filed their response saying the videos are a public record and should be released.

"Few powers of government are so consequential and, simultaneously, so deserving of scrutiny as the power of law enforcement to use lethal force in conducting its essential duties," read their response. Attorneys Michael Guidicessi and Susan Elgin, representing KCCI, argued that any death resulting from lethal force by police, regardless if justified, "merits scrutiny by and accountability to a fully informed public."

They argue recent case law in Iowa supports that body and dash camera videos and reports completed with the first 96 hours of incidents are public records and of public interest.

The attorneys for Hearst acknowledged that records of police shootings can cause discomfort of those watching the video, and those depicted in it. However, they cited other videos depicting minors that have been released, including the 2015 shooting of Autumn Steele in Burlington, Iowa. A federal court ultimately ordered that video of the shooting be released to the public.

"But speculation on the possibility of discomfort is insufficient to override the public need and right to know what happened whenever a community member is killed by a sworn law enforcement officer," Hearst attorneys wrote. "Without an unfiltered lens portraying the circumstances surrounding police-involved shootings, the public cannot determine for itself whether police actions were justified, and public confidence in the assertions of law enforcement suffers."

The government has argued the facts and circumstances depicted in the camera footage have been "thoroughly detailed in written form," pointing to the report released by the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Attorneys for Hearst argued the written report was insufficient, adding the report recounted events "largely without attribution." Additionally, the report leaves out of its chronological narrative when or whether Arbogast fired a shot. However, in the summary portion, the report states he fired a round "at one point."

Randy Evans, the director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, wrote in an affidavit filed by Hearst's attorneys, that access to records "are necessary to evaluate the actions of the officers, especially in cases involving a death or serious injury."

Additionally, Evans said the government filing for an injunction and naming Eckles and KCCI as respondents is not the normal procedure in records disputes. Normally, a government agency would decline to provide a record, and the requestor then determines whether or not to take them to court, he said. Instead, the government has forced Eckles and KCCI to hire attorneys to fight for their interests, or risk forever waiving their right to pursue litigation later, he said.

"I further believe this strategy is likely to have a chilling effect on journalists and citizen advocates who seek to review and analyze the actions of their law enforcement officers," Evans wrote.

A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 7. Eckles has not yet filed a response, and online court records do not indicate whether he has obtained an attorney.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

