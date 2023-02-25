Police seek killer after Lawnside woman is slain

LAWNSIDE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a borough woman here.

Michelle Cruz, 28, was found slain on the 100 block of Mouldy Lane shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's office.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 or the Lawnside Police Department at 856-573-6204.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Lawnside NJ woman fatally shot: police seek killer