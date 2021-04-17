Police seek leads in attempted break-in of Holland Township firearms store

Apr. 17—Police recovered the suspect vehicle but the suspects were gone when officers arrived on the scene of an attempted break-in at a Holland firearms business.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at 1:41 a.m. Saturday at Long Range Archery & Firearms in Holland Township.

Deputies found evidence of an attempted entry, but the suspects were unable to get inside the building due to security measures in place at the business, according to Sgt. Dennis Luce.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

