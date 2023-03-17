BRONSON TWP. — A brazen theft took place Wednesday evening, March 15, on U.S. 12. Michigan State Police troopers said a 20-pound liquified propane tank with a brush burner attachment was grabbed near West Chicago Road and Deer Park Road.

The homeowner captured a picture of the thieves leaving with his propane tank.

Around 6:30 p.m., two men approached the victim's property in a tan in color Pontiac sedan, exited their vehicle, grabbed the items, and sped away when confronted by the owner of the property.

The owner obtained a picture of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Police seek leads in Bronson Twp. propane tank theft