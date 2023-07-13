Police seek man accused of attacking woman in Blairsville, stealing pickup in Derry Township

Jul. 12—A woman leaving work at an assisted living facility in Blairsville was hospitalized Wednesday after state police said she was attacked by a man who stole her car and a second vehicle.

Trooper Tristan Tappe said investigators weren't sure what type of weapon the suspect used, but they are asking for help to identify and apprehend him. They released surveillance photos Wednesday afternoon of the carjacking suspect and pickup he is accused of stealing from a Derry Township business.

"This suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous at this time," she said.

The attack happened just after 6 a.m. at Keeper of the Flame where the woman, who is in her 60s, was targeted.

The man struggled with the woman, then stole the vehicle and went south on Route 217 toward Derry Township, Tappe said.

She is in stable condition.

Authorities believe one of the suspect's arms was hurt during the struggle, Tappe said.

After fleeing, the suspect tried unsuccessfully to break into Mugs Tavern and Lees Ice Cream, both on Route 217. He stole some items from Kettle Dad BBQ food truck, possibly cash, and took a 2003 Ford F-250 from a nearby trucking company.

"The keys were inside the vehicle so he was successful in stealing it," Tappe said.

The suspect was last seen heading south on Route 217 at 6:38 a.m. Tappe asked people to call authorities if they noticed something suspicious in the area during that time frame and share surveillance images of the suspect and missing pickup in an effort to help police identify him.

Anyone with information can call state police in Kiski at 724-697-5780, Blairsville Police at 724-459-7555 or 911.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com