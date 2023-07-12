Police seek man in alleged attempted home invasion

Jul. 12—Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are asking the public for help in locating and identifying a man they say attempted to break into a residence earlier this week on the city's southeast side.

Shortly before midnight Monday, police were dispatched to the area of Southdowns Drive in reference to the incident, according to a KPD media release.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told police that while he was inside his residence, an unknown male attempted to kick his front door open, per the release.

As this was happening, the homeowner reportedly warned the male, the release indicates, at which time the alleged suspect then fled the scene.

The homeowner also told police that he observed a second individual standing in front of his residence as well during the alleged attempted home invasion.

Due to video surveillance from the residence's front porch, police say they were able to obtain a still image of the alleged suspect.

Investigators describe him as a younger white male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time, a facial covering, pants with three stripes down the sides and Fila tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.