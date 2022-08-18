Police seek man in area of recent burglary

Aug. 18—The Indiana State Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe might have information regarding a burglary that occurred last week at a local business.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, an employee of Quality Plumbing and Heating, located at 3515 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, told authorities that power and plumbing tools were reportedly stolen from a fenced-in area of the business at around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

During the investigation into the incident, law enforcement located a video recording that showed an unidentified white male walking in the area of the business around the time the burglary occurred, the release indicated.

That male is described as having a slender build with dark pants, dark shoes, and authorities also say he was seen wearing a light-colored backpack.

Police did not state that the man is a suspect in the burglary investigation, but they would like to find out his whereabouts, the release indicated.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact ISP Trooper Steven Glass at 765-473-6666.