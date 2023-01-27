Police seek man for assault, endangering a child

Jan. 27—Manchester police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman and took her 5-month-old baby.

The child was later found safe and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Kevin Voisine, 28, is wanted for second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release.

The incident began Thursday around 9:45 p.m. when police were called to a Varney Street address, where a woman told officers she had been attacked and her child was taken. Police identified the man as Voisine and learned that he had been seen at several locations on the West Side of the city.

Police found the car that Voisine was driving at a Bismark Street address, where the baby was found inside.

Police are asking anyone with information about Voisine's whereabouts to call them at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.