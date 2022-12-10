Police seek man who assaulted 75-year-old

Dec. 10—THOMASVILLE — Police are seeking two people who attacked a 75-year-old man after a traffic accident last week.

The man was traveling west on Unity Street toward Blair Street in his 2006 Dodge pickup about 10:25 a.m. Dec. 2 when he slowed down because of two vehicles stopped in his lane. A silver Nissan Juke with dark-tinted windows then rear-ended the man's pickup, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The man got out of the pickup to survey the damage and speak to the woman driving the Nissan when a white four-door SUV drove up and a man got out and hit the 75-year-old man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then kicked him in the face.

The woman driving the Juke yelled out to the assailant, who then returned to his vehicle. Both drove away north on N.C. 109 toward Winston-Salem.

Detectives were able to find video surveillance in the area that recorded the two vehicles involved.

The 75-year-old man was treated at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial injuries and was released, according to police.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call Thomasville Crime Stoppers

at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260