Police seek man who attacked woman as she walked to work in Tampa

A woman in her 60s was violently attacked as she walked to work early Thursday in Tampa and police are asking for help identifying a suspect.

Video released by Tampa police shows a dark Honda Accord coupe driving slowly in the 5100 block of Nebraska Ave. Detectives say the car started following the woman before the driver propositioned her. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black polo shirt, tan shorts and boots.

The woman told the man to leave her alone and tried to run to a nearby business, police said. She tripped, and the man caught up to her and started to kick and punch her in the head and upper body, the video shows. The man then drove away.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she remained Friday with serious injuries.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the suspect in the attack to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent by texting the keyword SAFETAMPA to 847411 followed by the information.