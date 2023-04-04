Police seek man from attempted burglary

Apr. 4—Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say attempted to break into a north side business.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to Josh's Washes, 400 E. Morgan St., in reference to the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Police say business surveillance cameras reportedly captured a man using bolt cutters to access the inside of an air freshener dispenser machine, per the release, in what investigators believe was an attempt to get to the money inside.

Authorities note that the man also reportedly broke the lock on an office door.

The man in question is described as a younger white male, wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt and a blue jean jacket, the release noted.

Anyone with additional information to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously via the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or by texting "TIPKPD" to 847411.