Police seek man in carjacking

May 21—HIGH POINT — Police are seeking a man who dragged a woman from her SUV and stole it Thursday night.

A 20-year-old woman from Thomasville was sitting in the driver's seat of a white 2016 Honda CRV about 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2100 block of N. Centennial Street, where she had just dropped off two people, when a man wearing a ski mask walked up, opened her door and pulled her out, the High Point Police Department said.

When the man got into her vehicle and shut the door, the woman grabbed the exterior door handle, and one of the former passengers grabbed another door handle, police said. Both held on briefly as the man drove out of the parking lot. Both had minor injuries, according to police.

Two passengers were with the victim at the time of the carjacking but they were not in the vehicle.

The man who stole the car is described as Black, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 to 175 pounds.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.