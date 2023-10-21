Police seek man who exposed himself at espresso stand

Oct. 20—Police are looking for a man they say publicly exposed himself at about 5 a.m. Sept 25 near the Bottoms Up Espresso on California Avenue.

A Bakersfield Police Department news release Friday described him as a slim Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark curly hair, dark eyes, a black hooded sweatshirt, black backpacking and black-and-white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective A. Petris at 661-326-3543 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.