Police seek man who fled Lubbock officers, causing crash injuring other driver

Police are searching for man who led officers on an afternoon pursuit, crashing into one vehicle and injuring a woman before crashing again and fleeing on foot Wednesday afternoon in central Lubbock.

Lubbock police were called to a bank in the 2500 block of 50th Street at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a suspect attempting to commit fraud, according to Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. The suspect fled east through a parking lot before coming to University Avenue and heading north.

The suspect vehicle then collided into a passenger car, also traveling in the northbound lanes, driven by 47 year-old Rita Diaz. The suspect vehicle continued to travel over the center median of University Avenue and into an alley in the 2500 block of 47th Street, at which point the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole and a fence. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and spent part of the afternoon searching the area, but were unable to locate the man.

Meanwhile, Diaz was taken o University Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, but offered no other description or details about the incident. If anyone has any information regarding the identity, or location of the suspect, they are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2817.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek man who fled Lubbock officers, crash injuring other driver