Police seek man who grabbed yarmulke off man’s head, yelled anti-Jewish statement in Greenwich Village

Cops are looking for a man who snatched the yarmulke off the head of a Jewish man in Greenwich Village, then yelled an anti-Semitic statement at him, police said Thursday.

The 34-year-old victim was walking along Broadway and W. 3rd St. at about 2 p.m. Thursday when the suspect grabbed his yarmulke, cops said.

The victim demanded he return the head covering, and the suspect tossed it back to him, then said, “Are you starting with me or are you trying to engage with me? You f---ing Jews, always taking my money,” according to cops.

The victim and the suspect are strangers to each other, cops said.

The suspect fled, and police released his photo Thursday night.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Cops are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.