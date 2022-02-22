Police seek man who kidnapped 3 in overnight crime spree

Feb. 21—Albuquerque police are searching for a man who starting late Sunday night kidnapped three people, shot at bystanders and forced himself into homes during an overnight "crime spree."

The man, described by witnesses as Hispanic, 5-feet-8 and about 200 pounds, was last seen in a silver Toyota Prius driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 when the car exited the freeway west of Coors NW. The Prius was found Monday at a gate at the city's fleet management facility at 5501 Pino NE.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos outlined the following actions:

At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Albuquerque police were told a man stole a work truck from a business before crashing it near Gibson and Interstate 25. The driver fired a gunshot at a bystander before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after midnight, police were told a woman was abducted and her vehicle taken from her residence at Elm and Thaxton SE. Police found signs of a struggle and an empty gun holster in the residence.

At 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 7500 block of Willow Run NE. Officers found a family sheltering upstairs who told police the intruder had fled in the family's white Honda. Nearby, police found the woman who had been abducted from the residence on Elm SE. She said she had ridden with the suspect for two hours until her car ran out of gas. Gallegos said the offender struck the woman in the stomach.

At about 2:25 a.m., women flagged down Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies and said a gunman abducted them from a gas station at Carlisle and Gibson SE. The gunman told them to get out of the car on Rio Bravo SW.

At 3:30 a.m., APD officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Chama NE. The intruder injured the homeowner and barricaded himself in the garage before fleeing in the homeowner's silver Toyota Prius.

Police pursued the suspect driving the Prius westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40. The driver eluded police by driving off the freeway near Fortuna.

"It was quite the crime spree," Gallegos said. He said that except for the first vehicle stolen, the offender had driven the vehicles he had taken until they were out of gas or almost out of gas.

Gallegos said, too, there were reports there may have been two suspects at the site of the theft of the truck from the business that set off the night's wild series of events. He said anyone with information regarding the overnight incidents should call 242-COPS.