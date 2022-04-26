Police seek man who kidnapped baby while grandmother was outside

San Jose, California — The FBI has joined San Jose police in the search for a man who kidnapped a three-month old baby from an apartment Monday afternoon while the child's grandmother was unloading groceries from a car outside, CBS San Francisco reports.

San Jose police tweeted out images and video of a male suspect seen entering the residence and leaving with the baby in what appeared to be a carrier covered with a blanket.

** Kidnapping Incident** Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St. He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect.

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Early Monday evening, the neighborhood where the abduction happened was swarming with San Jose police units.

Police said the family doesn't recognize the suspect.

The infant was identified as three-month-old Brandon Alexis Cuellar. His family calls him Alexis.

San Jose police said he was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work. The grandmother had taken the baby into the apartment when she got back from shopping for groceries.

She went back to her car to retrieve more groceries but when she went back inside, Alexis was gone.

Police said his mother was at their headquarters providing information on the case. The baby's father is currently incarcerated.

Police said they didn't know if that played into the kidnapping, but said they would be speaking to him soon.

"Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a press briefing.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - Santa Clara County Last Seen: Elm Street and Vermont Street, San Jose

— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 26, 2022

"She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries [and] in that short about of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys (reporters) have the images and the video of this person, and left with the baby," he said.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to the safe recovery of the baby and the arrest of the suspect.

Authorities were asking for anyone who lives in the area to check their surveillance cameras for video from around 1 p.m. that might have captured the suspect.

Police also noted that no Amber Alert had been issued in the case because authorities don't have a vehicle description or license plate number to include with the alert.

In the meantime, parents in the neighborhood are holding their children a bit more tightly.

"I have two kids, and I feel bad about the mother. I need to pay more attention to my kids they like to play outside and run outside," said one neighbor.

"As a mother, I can say like wow I don't know how they feel, how the family feel, I can't imagine," Laura Torres told CBS San Francisco.

