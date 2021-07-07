Police seek info on man missing for 3 years

Jul. 6—OTTUMWA — Nearly two years after he was first reported missing, Ottumwa Police are asking the public for helping in locating a missing man.

According to a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department on Tuesday, 22-year-old Timothy William Michal Fortney was last seen in Ottumwa on March 18, 2018 — more than three years and three months ago.

Fortney was first reported missing to the department on Aug. 28, 2019. Fortney's information has been provided to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortney is described as a 22-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.

Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell said Tuesday there was no reason for the delay in requesting the public's assistance in locating Fortney. Online court records indicate that last month law enforcement requested and received a search warrant for Fortney's Facebook account records.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.