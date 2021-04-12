Police seek man over weekend gunshots

Apr. 12—Wilkes-Barre police are seeking a Tunkhannock man on aggravated assault charges alleging he fired a gunshot during a dispute Saturday.

Kevin Charles Berditus, 23, is accused of firing a shot in the city Saturday. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Police have a warrant charging Berditus with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said Berditus is considered "armed and dangerous" and that anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 570-208-1052.

