Police seek man in reported counterfeit case

May 10—Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they say used counterfeit money earlier this week at a local business.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the Village Pantry, 2021 S. Goyer Road, shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a man allegedly used three counterfeit $100 bills to load money onto a pre-paid Visa card, the release indicated.

Investigators also discovered the man allegedly attempted to do the same counterfeiting scheme at several other convenient stores throughout Kokomo, including the Village Pantry on East Lincoln Road, the Village Pantry on West Markland Avenue and the Speedway near the intersection of Indiana 931 and Indiana 26, the release noted.

Surveillance footage captured the image of the man police believe was involved in each of those incidents.

He is being described as a Black male with a medium build and a beard.

Police say he was also reportedly a passenger in a newer gray or silver Chevrolet Malibu, which was being driven by a white female.

Anyone with additional information on the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.