Police seek man in reported theft case

Apr. 25—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man they say reportedly stole money from a local business.

Officers were dispatched Monday to Carney's Laundromat, 3103 S. Webster, in reference to a theft, according to a KPD media release.

It was reported that a male allegedly entered the business and unsuccessfully attempted to open the laundromat's change machine, the release indicated, before using a tool to open and empty another vending machine nearby.

Authorities did not state in the release how much money the man reportedly took from the business, but they say surveillance footage was able to capture his image.

He is described as a white male, wearing a hat with the words "Matheson Valley, ask the gas professionals" on it, and authorities note he was also wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

The man was reportedly carrying a backpack, and he was seen driving a gray Kia Sorento, per the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of this man is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.