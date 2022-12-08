Police seek man reportedly involved in stabbing

Dec. 8—Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man they say was involved in a stabbing Monday night on the city's northeast side.

First responders were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

It was there that they located the reported defendant in the case, Halden R. Totten, and another 55-year-old male, the release noted.

The 55-year-old was reportedly "bleeding severely" and had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case Thursday afternoon.

He was transported to an area hospital and then flown to Indianapolis for further treatment, according to police. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Court records indicated that Totten also suffered several lacerations to his right hand during Monday night's incident, which he told police he sustained as he was trying to fend off a separate person who reportedly came out from behind a nearby tree with a knife.

And, according to Totten's initial account of the incident, it was that person who reportedly stabbed the 55-year-old.

But further investigation and witness testimony into the stabbing reportedly revealed that Totten and the alleged victim were in an argument over a backpack when Totten reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 55-year-old man 11 times, court documents indicated.

Police also believe Totten then fled the scene and threw the knife he reportedly used into a nearby storm drain.

Authorities, using a blood trail that led from the alleged victim's house to the storm drain, did eventually recover that knife, court records noted.

Police also spoke with Totten on three separate occasions regarding Monday's incident, per court documents, with the last time being a telephone interview earlier this week with investigators.

During that interview, according to the probable cause affidavit, Totten reportedly admitted that he did stab the other man while the pair were in an argument over a backpack that Totten believed was taken from him.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding Totten's whereabouts are asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the department's tip411 app or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.