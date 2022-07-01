Police seek man after sexual assault, stabbing leaves woman hospitalized in Fayetteville

Police are still looking for the perpetrator of Tuesday's early-morning sexual assault and stabbing at Santa Fe Drive and Coalition Boulevard.

The hunt continued Thursday for a man who sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman early Tuesday morning in Fayetteville.

According to a news release, the attack was reported at 4:28 a.m. in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Coalition Boulevard, about a block from Bragg Boulevard. Police said the assailant was unknown to the victim. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries, according to police.

A person sought for questioning in the attack was interviewed and released Tuesday evening, according to Officer Jeremy Strickland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis at 910-703-9503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

