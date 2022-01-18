Police seek man they say shot, killed man outside Vineland Wawa

VINELAND - Authorities have charged a 19-year-old Vineland man in a fatal shooting at a Wawa here Jan. 13, and now a search for the suspect is underway.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday announced Shaqwil Marlow, 19, of Sixth Street is wanted on murder and related weapons offenses.

Marlow is sought in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Luis Rivera of Pine Street in Vineland. Authorities say Rivera was shot as he left the Wawa at North Delsea Drive and West Park Avenue late Thursday night.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said investigators are "actively attempting to determine the whereabouts" of Marlow. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Webb-McRae.

Shaqwil Marlow

The charges are only allegations and Marlow has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information on Marlow’s whereabouts can Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Det. Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

