Police seek Mankato threats suspect

Jul. 2—MANKATO — Police are looking for a Mankato man accused of threatening to kill a woman.

Rhajeun Jemal Logwood, 29, is charged with felony threats and felony assault in Blue Earth County District Court. A threat of great bodily harm can be charged as assault under state law.

A woman reported Logwood sent her multiple threatening messages last month, including threats to kill her. He also sent her photographs of himself holding guns and a photograph of her parking space, the charges say.

Logwood's current whereabouts are unknown.

"The defendant presents an active danger to the victim and the general public," the court complaint states.