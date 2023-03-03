Police seek McKees Rocks man, 57, in connection with Thursday morning shooting

Mar. 2—Allegheny County Police are seeking a man known to frequent the McKees Rocks and Stowe areas, in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning in McKees Rocks.

McKees Rocks Police and paramedics were called to the 100 block of Irwin Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning for a woman who had been shot multiple times inside a residence, county police said. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene also learned of a man who had been shot as he left the residence. He walked into a local hospital for treatment, according to county police.

A 2-year-old child found inside the house was unharmed.

County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Phillips, 57, of McKees Rocks.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Phillips is a Black man, just over 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds. Police said he has ties to both the McKees Rocks and Stowe areas.

He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and burglary, along with fleeing police, criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of children and a weapons charge.

Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police say that anyone who sees Phillips should not approach him but instead call 911.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .