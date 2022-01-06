Police seek men who fired shots after Manchester resident confronted them

Jan. 6—MANCHESTER — Police said they are looking for four men who fired shots after a resident confronted them as they were attempting to steal a catalytic converter early today.

At 3:34 a.m. this morning, police were called to a residence on Hamlin Street after a resident reported seeing a suspicious dark grey vehicle parked backwards in his driveway, police said.

The resident told police they noticed three men standing near his neighbor's vehicle, with another man lying on the ground using a saw to cut the catalytic converter.

After the resident went outside to confront them, one of the men drew a handgun and pointed it at the resident, police said. Another man also displayed a firearm.

Police said the resident quickly retreated back inside and subsequently heard multiple gunshots. The dark grey vehicle then left at a high rate of speed.

Responding officers reported no injuries, and discovered shell casings in the driveway of a home on Hamlin Street.

Additional vehicles in the area of Pearl and Holl streets were found with smashed windows, and police said they believe the two incidents are related.

Police detectives are investigating.

Police confirmed that the catalytic converter was stolen and added that the driver's side window on the car was smashed.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5575.

Police also encourage members of the community to call 911 to report crimes in progress rather than trying to confront individuals.

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.