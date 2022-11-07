Police seek men who pointed pistol at Amish teen

Nov. 7—ROME TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Corry want the public's help in finding two men involved in pointing a pistol at a teenage girl last week.

The incident took place along Fish Flats Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

A dark charcoal gray four-door truck with two men was following an Amish horse and buggy driven by a 15-year-old girl in the area of Whitney and Fish Flats road.

The truck attempted to pull in front of the horse and buggy, and then the truck backed into a driveway, according to police.

The passenger in the truck then pointed a black pistol at the girl as the buggy passed the driveway, police said.

That passenger is described as a white or Hispanic man with long dark hair and full beard, police noted.

The truck's driver is described as a white or Hispanic man who was completely bald and had no facial hair, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen the truck in the area or witnessed the incident is asked to contact state police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.