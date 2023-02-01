Police seek men after reported Dollar General thefts

Feb. 1—The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help locating several men they believe were connected to a series of thefts at three local Dollar General stores.

According to a KPD media release, the incidents occurred between Jan. 29 and 31 at the Dollar Generals located at 211 W. Markland Ave., 1234 N. Washington St. and 420 E. Center Road. Authorities believe each incident involved the same individuals.

During each of the reported incidents, per the release, the two men would allegedly gather miscellaneous items, including gift cards, and place all those items on the checkout counter, the release indicated.

Then, one of the men would allegedly ask the clerk to load money on the gift cards, while the second man would reportedly distract that clerk, according to the release.

While the clerk was then distracted, the man who reportedly had placed the items on the checkout counter would then reach around the counter and type in a cash payment total in the register, the release indicated.

The two men then fled each scene in a dark-colored vehicle, police added in the release.

Anyone with any information concerning these thefts, or who might know the identities of these individuals, is asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting "TIPKPD" to 847411.