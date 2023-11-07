Police seek men who robbed convenience store on Ming

Nov. 6—Bakersfield police are looking for two men suspected of an armed robbery Sunday morning at a convenience store in the 3200 block of Ming Avenue.

After one of the men fired a firearm into the ceiling of the business, the pair fled with stolen cash in a gray Toyota Camry that was later found in the 400 block of Flower Street, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Monday. No one was reported injured.

The release said officers were dispatched to the scene at about 10:45 a.m.

A BPD news release described the two men as Hispanic and between 25 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.