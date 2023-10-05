Police seek missing 17-year-old

Oct. 4—Bakersfield police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday.

Selena Lara was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Eye Street, according to a news release Wednesday from the Bakersfield Police Department, which added she is considered at-risk because it's her first time being reported missing.

Lara is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt and black pants in a silver, 2007 four-door Lexus sedan with California license plate number 8ZXG829.

Anyone with information about Lara's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.