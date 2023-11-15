Police seek missing 17-year-old

Nov. 14—Police are looking for a 15-year-old Bakersfield girl who went missing at about 7 p.m. Monday.

A news release Tuesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said Arilena Monson is considered at risk because she has never before been reported missing.

Monson is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, purple shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.