Police seek missing Canton woman

CANTON – Police are seeking help to locate a missing developmentally disabled 25-year-old woman.

Cherish Jewel Bailey — described by authorities as having the mental capacity of a toddler — was reported missing Saturday from 1205 15th St. NW, according to a press release. She was last seen at 8:15 a.m. at the McDonald's in the 100 block of Dueber Avenue SW.

Police Chief Jack Angelo said Bailey left her home between 5 and 7 a.m., possibly with an unknown man she met online.

Bailey is a 5-foot-7, 220-pound African American, with brown eyes and short black hair in twisted small braids. She was last known to be wearing a light green Puma shirt, blue and white leggings with a cow pattern, and a green coat with fur on the hood.

Detectives have tried to track the location of Bailey’s cellphone, but it appears to be turned off, the release said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to notify the Canton Dispatch Center at 330-649-5800. Anyone with information is asked to contact the dispatch center or Canton Police Detective Bureau.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Stark County Crimestoppers or Tip411, by signing up at www.cantonohio.gov/police

