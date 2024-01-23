Police seek missing High Point woman

Jan. 22—GUILFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement is seeking information on a High Point woman missing for more than a week after being last seen in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 25-year-old Marissa Carmichael, who has been missing since Jan. 14. She was last seen at an Exxon gas station in the 800 block of E. Market Street in the eastern part of Greensboro.

Police say that Carmichael went to the gas station after leaving a nightclub with someone else. At the Exxon she called 911 about 3:40 a.m., saying she had been robbed.

"I don't know where I am in Greensboro," Carmichael told emergency dispatchers in the 911 call. "I just got all my stuff thrown out the car. He took off with my phone and I have no clue where I'm at."

A police officer went to the store about 4:20 a.m., and a store clerk said Carmichael had gotten a ride from another customer.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow sneakers. Carmichael has a heart-shaped tattoo on her face and a butterfly tattoo near her eye, according to Greensboro-Guilford Crimestoppers.

Police ask that anyone with information call Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.