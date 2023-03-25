Police seek missing Ligonier man who owns painting company

Mar. 24—Ligonier Valley police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man who didn't return home after leaving for work Wednesday morning.

Michael Smidlein, 41, of Ligonier Borough, was last seen when he left home at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to information relayed by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

Police want to contact and locate Smidlein because of the unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance and concerns for his health. He left his phone and wallet at home and has not had any contact with his family, police said.

Smidlein drives a tan four-door 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that is missing a rear bumper and has the license plate number ZVS-9459.

He owns a painting company, Papa's Painting, and frequently works in the Shadyside and Aspinwall areas of Allegheny County. He has acquaintances in the Greensburg and Derry areas with whom he was in contact before his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Ligonier Valley police at 724-238-5105.

