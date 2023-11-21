Police seek missing Linesville man

Nov. 21—Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Linesville man.

Nicholas Andrew Tobin, 39, left his home Sunday and was driving a black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate MBD-1016. The vehicle was last seen on Maples Road in Conneaut Township, police said.

Tobin is described Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. Tobin is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.